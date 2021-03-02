(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will finally bring its 110-inch and 99-inch Micro LED TVs to market later this month, and an 88-incher is coming later this year. However, the manufacturer has also revealed that there's an even more accessible model on the horizon.

During its March Unbox & Discover online event, it announced that a 76-inch Micro LED TV is "on the roadmap".

This is a significant step forward for the technology as smaller screen sizes have been tricky to pull off - at least, if you want at least a 4K resolution.

Of course, there's no actual word on any of the 76-inch TV's specifications, but we'd be hugely surprised if it wasn't 4K, especially considering the likely high cost. Micro LED is not a cheap TV tech, that's for sure.

It is, quite possibly, the best around, however. Like OLED, it uses self-illuminating pixels that can be switched on/off or dimmed. That means black levels can be as deep as it gets, while brighter areas can punch without any light bleed to surrounding zones.

But, as it uses miniature LED bulbs rather than organic light emitting diodes, it is capable of potentially much higher brightness, a longer lifespan, and with no screen retention issues.

The first Samsung Micro LED set was The Wall - a modular system that could result in a screen of to 292-inches. The latest TVs will be able to be self-installed, though. Albeit at a cost.

Writing by Rik Henderson.