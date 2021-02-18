Samsung is hosting an Unbox & Discover event to show off more TV innovations

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung unveiled a whole range of televisions at the start of 2021, but it seems the company isn't done yet.

At virtual CES, Samsung talked about Neo QLED, which uses Mini LED technology - while also confirming a MicroLED set - but it didn't announce all its models. In fact, it only mentioned a fraction of what we're expecting to see from the company this year.

On 2 March, Samsung will be hosting an online event called Unbox & Discover. There are few details about what to expect, but the invite does say "Samsung will share its vision for how the company’s latest innovative products are set to redefine the role of the TV through cutting-edge technologies, beautiful design and impactful partnerships."

Whether this will be the reveal of more TV sets - perhaps including more information of TVs lower down the scale than the flagship announcements made in January, or just a focus on the technologies in these TVs isn't clear.

The talk of partnerships is interesting and could be a big area for expansion. Samsung showed off its Smart Trainer fitness feature for its TVs and with more people spending more time in front of TVs, it makes sense to pack them with more everyday functions beyond just watching movies and shows.

At the moment, it's not clear exactly what we'll be seeing, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for rumours and make sure we cover the event in full when it happens. We're expecting the livestream to appear on YouTube as well as Samsung social channels.

Writing by Chris Hall.