Samsung's latest Frame TV can auto-rotate between landscape and portrait

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's lifestyle TV lineup has had a boost, with a new version of The Frame TV that the Korean manufacturer has produced for several years now.

Announced during Samsung's pre-CES 2021 event, the new-generation The Frame has a trick up its sleeve - the 43-inch model will auto-rotate between landscape and portrait depending on the content you are displaying. It's not a first though - Samsung's Sero TV, launched at CES last year also rotated but that was aimed at those casting content from their phones - such as TikToks or Instagram content - shot in portrait mode.

The Frame has loftier ambitions because it's designed to look like a picture when it's not being used (rather than a big black rectangle) so the portrait mode could be used to display artwork or similar.

Samsung says the 2021 version is around 46 percent slimmer than the previous generation while new attachable bezels come in five color options and two different styles - Modern and Beveled - to match the aesthetic of whatever room The Frame is in.

The original version of The Frame launched in 2017 and Samsung says it has so far sold over a million of the devices. Samsung’s lifestyle TV portfolio also includes The Serif, The Sero, The Terrace and The Premiere as well as The Frame.

