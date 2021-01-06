(Pocket-lint) - While it is continued to develop and release its MicroLED TV technology, Samsung has embraced another new TV tech that's risen to prominence in the last year too. It is using Mini LED backlighting on its 2021 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs, as announced during an online first look event ahead of CES.

Mini LED backlight technology places thousands of tiny LED lights in zones behind the LCD substrate which can be more precisely controlled (switched on and off) than regular LED backlighting. As they are smaller too, they emit less light bleed and therefore allow for better black levels, colour accuracy and HDR response.

Samsung's new televisions will use Quantum Mini LED - its own form of the tech that combines with Quantum Matrix Technology and a Neo Quantum Processor to ensure black areas of a screen as completely black, while brightness can theoretically be higher than on rival self-illuminating OLED panels, for example.

There will be two flagship TVs featuring Quantum Mini LED tech and the Neo Quantum Processor - the 8K Samsung QN900A and 4K QN90A.

The 8K model has an "Infinity One Design", presenting an almost bezel-free display. Cable management and connections are through a Slim One Connect box. It also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro audio, which dynamically reacts to the movement of objects on the screen, while SpaceFit Sound will adjust the audio signature to your physical environment.

Both new TVs will come with a host of new smart features, including the Smart Trainer whereby an attached camera can give users feedback during workouts by tracking and analysing posture in real time.

A Super Ultrawide GameView option can enable play at 21:9 or 32:9, while FreeSync Premium Pro minimises stuttering during gameplay sessions.

There are no prices nor release details at present. We will update when we know more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.