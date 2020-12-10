(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled its first MicroLED TV since 2018's The Wall and it is equally massive.

Coming with a 110-inch screen, the new MicroLED set is not modular like its predecessor. Instead, it comes as a prefrabricated device, with the same sort of connectivity and smart functionality as the brand's other televisions.

It uses micrometre-sized LED lights that are self-illuminating, allowing for extreme brightness but also deep black levels. The set is also capable of meeting 100 per cent of the DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut, so is refrence standard for photography and video playback.

It is a 4K HDR TV, with a Micro AI processor optimising picture quality in real-time. And, the MicroLEDs used promise a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours of viewing (around 274 years). That's considerably longer than the expected lifespan of OLED screen technology.

One interesting feature that's unique to the 110-inch MicroLED TV is that it can split four sources of content to run simultaneously on the display, with each taking up the equivalent of a 55-inch screen. You could keep up with four separate Premier League matches or different sports, for example.

There is no word on price yet, although Samsung has announced that the TV will be available globally from the first quarter of next year.

