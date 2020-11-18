(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday deals are upon us - and Samsung is offering a massive 32% off one of its massive 75-inch QLED tellies.

Priced at $1,499.99 on the Samsung Store - that's a $700 saving over the usual price. It's rare to see 2020 TVs get such discounts so soon after launch.

There's even the option for monthly finance with 0% APR, meaning you could have this giant TV for just $31.25 per month over the course of two years.

Samsung 75-inch Q70T, now $1,499.99 (save $700). Check out the deal at Samsung Store

The Q70T is the mid-tier of Samsung's QLED range, so while you won't get as many backlighting zones as found higher up the range, you still do get a whole lot of picture quality for your money.

QLED is adept at pushing brightness to levels way beyond OLED panels, while delivering really punchy colours.

Plus, being 2020, the Q70T supports HDMI 2.1 - which means support for all the latest and greatest next-gen gaming features. That includes variable refresh rate (VRR), 120Hz refresh rate support at 4K resolution, and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

So if you're a movie fan, or are about to get into PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X then this is a big-screen dream for a really decent price.

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe.