Get 20 per cent off Samsung 4K HDR Smart TVs

If you're in the market for a new Samsung TV, now's as good a time as any. The Amazon summer sale has up to 20 per cent off the Samsung TU7110 4K HDR LED TV, in three different sizes.

Sporting what Samsung calls its Crystal Display technology, the TU7110 (part of the 7100 series) is a 2020 model and features the company's proprietary Crystal Processor 4K for intelligent upscaling.

It has HDR10+ and HLG on board, a dedicated "Game Enhancer" mode, 20W total output from its stereo speakers.

The 43-inch model - Samsung 43TU7110 - is now available for £349.

If you want to up the screen size to 50-inchers, you can get the Samsung 50TU7110 for just £399.

And the 55-incher represents great value, with the Samsung 55 TU7110 available on Amazon UK for less than £500 - at £449.

Each of the TVs is smart, using Samsung's own Tizen platform for apps and other streaming services. They have a large array of the top services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and even BT Sport for 4K HDR Premier League and more, if you subscribe to the BT Sport Ultimate streaming package.