Samsung Blu-ray player owners are reporting issues with their devices, with many having developed serious faults in the last few days.

It is not yet known how which devices are affected, but multiple reports claim that Samsung players have either become stuck in reboot loops or make weird disc-spinning noises, even when no disc is inserted.

Some have attributed this to a faulty firmware update, but the more likely suggestion is that an important SSL certificate has expired.

An SSL certificate is a security file that effectively enables a server to authorise and connect to a device but, if no longer active, could prevent a player from operating correctly. SSL expiration is a known fault in many internet connected devices - but most companies manage to push renewed licences as part of firmware updates.

Knowing nothing about the devices or the cause, this sounds a lot like an expired SSL certificate that was shipped in old firmware that nobody bothered to build an update for.https://t.co/FPdemTQHxZ — Petru Ratiu (@rpetre) June 20, 2020

Samsung is reportedly aware of the issues faced by customers but is yet to respond.

If we hear more on the issue and what decks are affected, we'll let you know soon.