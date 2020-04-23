Samsung is the first manufacturer to bring Apple Music support to its TVs, with a dedicated app now rolling out to sets across 100 countries.

Already capable of playing Apple TV and AirPlay 2 content, owners of many Samsung smart TV models released from 2018 to today should now be able to download the Apple Music app and sign into their accounts.

Apple Music is a streaming service that provides access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, for a monthly subscription fee of £9.99/$9.99 per month. A family subscription is available for £14.99/$14.99 per month - that provides access for up to six people across iOS devices, Sonos and now Samsung TVs.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers - and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever," said Samsung's vice president of strategic partnerships, Salek Brodsky.

"Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music."

To install the Apple Music app on your supported Samsung smart TV, head to the App Store and it should be there already.

New subscribers can try Apple Music for free for three months.