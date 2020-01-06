  1. Home
Samsung's clever Sero TV auto-rotates for vertical videos from your phone

- The 4K TV also has 60W speakers for bouncy audio.

This is certainly a TV with a difference – Samsung's latest 4K TV automatically rotates on its stand so you can more easily watch vertical (portrait) content that’s been recorded on phones or uploaded to apps like TikTok or sites like YouTube.

The Sero – so called because it means vertical in Korean – has been announced alongside Samsung's new 8K QLED roundup here at CES 2020

The new TV is a relatively modest 43-inches in size, but it’s not aimed at those who might have the space and money to go and grab a 65-incher (yes, you've guessed it, it's aimed at the "mobile generation" according to Samsung). As well as being 4K, while there are 60W speakers for bouncy audio. 

The Sero is going to launch this year although it’s already available in South Korea. 

Content casts from your Samsung Galaxy device but it’ll work with other phones and tablets, too and will have Apple’s AirPlay so you can use it with iOS. The TV flips on demand depending on the orientation of your phone.

Samsung also says it’ll be available on wheels so you can move it from room-to-room – could it also be used for video calling in meeting spaces? The possibilities are endless, though a TV on a trolley rather reminds us of being at primary school...

