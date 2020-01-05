Samsung confirms its bezel-free QLED 8K TV will be at CES

CES 2020 is just around the corner and Samsung's plans for the world's largest technology trade show are becoming clearer by the day.

As well as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite smartphones, plus a 5G Galaxy Tab S6 and all-new, AI-powered Family Hub fridge, Samsung will debut its 2020 QLED 8K TV - the much-rumoured bezel-free television.

The Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV features a number of key innovations to make it the true flagship of Samsung's forthcoming range.

It sports an AI quantum processor with deep learning to ensure upscaled images look sharper and more detailed in 8K, no matter the source resolution. It also has an adaptive picture mode, that will automatically adjust the brightness and contrast depending on your viewing circumstances.

AI ScaleNet tech is on board to prevent data loss during video streaming, while it will also support YouTube's 8K AV1 codec.

A proprietary audio system - Object Tracking Sound Plus (OTS +) - will provide a virtual surround experience from the TV's own speakers, tracking objects on the screen and projecting the relevant aural effects respectively.

And, the set is compatible with Samsung soundbars with a new Q-Symphony feature, to expand the experience up to 9.1.4 channels.

However, it is that Infinity Display that will draw the most attention during CES. And, we'll be there to check it out from Tuesday 7 January.

You can follow all of our coverage on Pocket-lint all week and in our round-up here.