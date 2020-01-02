There's now a new logo to look for on 8K TVs

A new logo from the 8K Association will mark out 8K TVs that pass a certain standard. Samsung has reiterated its commitment to the 8K Association (8KA) ahead of CES 2020, but 22 companies are now members of the 8KA so expect to see the logo spread far and wide.

The news following on from LG's announcement that it has teamed up with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the US to standardise 8K TVs.

The 8KA will certify Samsung TVs as part of the move so yes - there are now two competing standards vying to rubber stamp 8K TVs as properly supporting 8K pictures. "Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices," said Hyogun Lee, head of the visual display business at Samsung.

Both standards are working to head-off any cheaper models labelling themselves as 8K when in fact they don't offer true 8K resolution.

The LG-backed 8K Ultra HD standard mentions a minimum resolution - 7,680 horizontally, 4,320 vertically "within a 16:9 viewable window” while there are other details such as the ability to upscale SD, HD and 4K to 8K and a minimum number of inputs, HDR support and a bit depth of at least 10-bit. The panel must have at least 33 million active pixels to be classified as 8K.

The Samsung-backed 8KA standard also mentions 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, peak brightness greater than 600 nits, image transmission over HDMI 2.1 and HVEC.