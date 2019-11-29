When Black Friday rolls around each and every year, it's the big-ticket items that attract the greatest attention. And tellies are definitely up there as the most sought-after.

If you've been holding out not only for a TV bargain, but for TV quality, then this Samsung QLED deal should be right up your street. As part of the Black Friday deals, the 55-inch Q90R had £400 shaved off its original asking price, meaning you can pick it up for £999 - just under that critical £1k asking price.

• Interested? See the 55-inch Samsung Q80R deal at Currys PC World



QLED is the pinnacle of Samsung's Quantum Dot TV technology, able to go many times brighter than its OLED competition. That means ultra-bright images for the most eye-popping HDR (high dynamic range) content out there.

That's what makes the Q80R shine. And it's one one position down from Samsung's top-of-the-range Q90R model, the 80 offering slightly fewer backlight zones. The difference in picture quality isn't that massive though.

If the £999 asking price is still a little higher than what you're looking for, or you're looking for something bigger/smaller/flashier/cheaper, then check out out Best Black Friday TV deals page for more offers across a wide range of products.

