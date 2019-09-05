Samsung adds 55-inch model to 8K QLED TV range

Samsung has expanded its 8K QLED TV line-up to include a 55-inch model.

Announced during IFA 2019, the 55Q950R has actually been available in the UK for a short while as a "soft launch" (including at John Lewis here). However, it is now official that global rollout will happen throughout September.

Introducing an 8K TV at this screen size is an important step for the technology. Many rivals are sticking to much larger sizes for their 8K equivalents.

It is tricky to make smaller 8K OLED TVs, for example.

As with the other sizes in the Q950R range (which goes up to 82-inches), the 55Q950R has a screen resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. It comes with Samsung's proprietary HDR 3000 technology, with extreme brightness levels for HDR content.

It also comes with 8K picture processing and upscaling, to ensure Full HD and 4K images match the pixel count well. And, Samsung has also recently announced that its 8K TVs will support HDR10+ content from numerous providers soon.

Four HDMI ports can be found on the set, along with three USB ports and an Ethernet connection for wired internet. Wireless internet connectivity is included too.

The Samsung 55Q950R (55Q900R in the US) is available now for around £3,000.