Samsung will support 8K HDR10+ on its TVs

Samsung has announced that it is ready to support 8K HDR10+ content on its TVs.

Three European over-the-top OTT content providers will offer 8K HDR10+ content in the future and Samsung's 8K TVs will be able to show it natively.

At present, televisions from other manufacturers are restricted to standard HDR10 support when it comes to 8K broadcasts. LG, for example, supports HDR10 for 8K on its OLED 88Z9 and NanoCell 75SM99 models. While, the better HDR technologies, Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor, are restricted to 4K use only.

HDR10+ is Samsung's alternative to those formats, offering similar frame-by-frame HDR processing over the scene-by-scene approach of conventional HDR10.

"With HDR emerging as one of the most important technologies for ultra-high picture quality, our HDR10+ format enables every image to be accurately displayed on screen just as the creator intended," said Samsung's executive vice president of visual display, Hyogun Lee.

"We will continue to strengthen our industry leadership through establishing partnerships with top streaming service providers and equipping our televisions with the technology needed to support the world’s first 8K HDR10+."

The three OTT content providers that will support the highest level of video output are Chili, The Explorers and Megogo. Rakuten TV is also among those committed to add HDR10+ video to their services in the last quarter of 2019 and beyond, albeit at 4K for now.