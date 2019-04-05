The HDR merry-go-round has all kinds of formats - from HDR10 to Dolby Vision - used to reveal high dynamic range's potential on relevant content with the application of dynamic metadata for stunning dark-to-bright picture quality on your telly.

One that's not had much love is Samsung's HDR10+, but it's just got the green light from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, meaning future movie classics - and maybe some clangers, who knows, eh? - will be mastered to cater for the format. That's good news for those who own a compatible Samsung or Panasonic 4K TV.

So why are there so many HDR formats in the first place? On the one hand its a battle between companies. Dolby Vision is widely seen as the top HDR format, but it doesn't feature on all displays because they're either not certifiable or the manufacturer doesn't want work with Dolby and its associated costs.

Samsung's HDR10+ is, in a sense, the Korean maker's solution to Dolby Vision, designed specifically for its TVs and playing to the strengths of its ultra-bright QLED format (Panasonic is the only brand to offer an OLED TV that's HDR10+ compatible - the GZ2000).

However, while the partnership is a positive, there's no word on exactly which movies and titles Universal Pictures will release with HDR10+ mastering. So watch this space.