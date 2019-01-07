Samsung's huge 98-inch 8K QLED TV sits above a completely new 2019 8K lineup

Samsung has revealed a new 8K QLED lineup for 2019 but details are currently extremely limited.

Following on from last year's Q900, we now have a whopping 98-inch QLED 8K – the largest yet. That'll sit above the rest of the 2019 line-up including 65, 75, 82, and 85-inch models.

The Q900 8K TV we reviewed last year was an 85-inch model - at the time of review, in October, we said it was the best HDR TV we'd ever seen.

The 8K QLED TVs all feature Samsung's Quantum Processor 8K chip to upscale any content thanks to the use of AI tech to recognise the scaling that needs to take place. Unsurprisingly, Samsung says the new models are its smartest yet.

Say hello to QLED 8K, which uses AI Upscaling to scale your content to 8K quality! #SamsungCES2019 #SamsungQLED8K #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/YZKqSqJuRV — Samsung TV (@SamsungTV) January 7, 2019

Samsung previously announced that its 2019 QLED TVs would be compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, while both 2018 and 2019 TVs will also work with Apple AirPlay 2 and be able to playback content you own from the iTunes Store.

Samsung also announced last month it was adding QLED to the Frame and Serif design series TVs, designed to look more seamless within the home. Last night Samsung also revealed a 75-inch version of its MicroLED modular screen tech that it claims will be in consumer homes in 2020.

