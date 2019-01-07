  1. Home
Samsung's 75-inch MicroLED TV will actually launch - in 2020

- "Resolution free" says Samsung of its MicroLED tech

- Reveals more details on modular future of the tech

Forget 8K QLED (although that's still great too), Samsung has debuted a 75-inch 4K version of its superb "The Wall" MicroLED display that we first saw this time last year. 

MicroLED offers "freedom of size, bezels, ratio and resolution" says Samsung - largely due to the scalability of MicroLED and the content that it can display.

To demonstrate this, Samsung is also showing off a screen that's 219-inches here at CES 2019 as well as modular panels that can make MicroLED screens of any size.

We knew last year that MicroLED was designed to be a modular tech - panels grouped around a main control panel - but Samsung is now happy to show this in more detail and says it could be designed to fill any size space. Here's the 219-inch screen in all its glory: 

Pocket-lintSamsung Shows Off 75-inch Version Of Its Microled Wall Tv image 4

The idea is that you can upsize content on different size MicroLED displays without compromising on picture quality. When you add more display modules, the display will scale and increase the resolution but keep the pixel density constant.

Here's a letterbox-style MicroLED display: 

Pocket-lintSamsung Shows Off 75-inch Version Of Its Microled Wall Tv image 2

The 219-inch display may be a pie-in-the-sky demo (for now!) but a 75-inch version - however expensive - could find its way into some homes in the relatively near future. Indeed, launch of the 75-inch screen is pegged for 2020. Here's an up-close shot of the 75-incher: 

Pocket-lintSamsung Shows Off 75-inch Version Of Its Microled Wall Tv image 3

Samsung says it has improved the MicroLED tech since last year by refining the manufacturing process of MicroLED panels to shrink the gap between the microscopic LEDs that make up these displays. 

MicroLED has particular strengths versus OLED (and Samsung's own QLED), notably its high peak brightness and ultra-low blacks. 

