Samsung could add Google Assistant to its 2019 TVs

Samsung is set to have a busy 2019, with its Galaxy S10 phone range, first 5G handset and a new line of TVs, including new models on the Frame and Serif lines.

It is also expected to look beyond its own digital assistant, Bixby, for voice and smart home control in next year's sets. The company will reportedly add Google Assistant support to the mix.

Variety reports that Samsung could even announce the move during CES 2019 in early January.

Unlike some major rivals, it has been reluctant to adopt third-party assistants in its televisions to date, pushing its own Bixby platform as the best option. However, Samsung's assistant is not as intelligent or expansive as others, with TV use limited.

The manufacturer has admitted that Bixby for TV is very early in development, during its recent developers conference, so the adoption of Google Assistant in the meantime makes perfect sense.

In addition to that announcement, Samsung is expected to promote enhancements to the sound quality of its TVs during CES 2019. We'll let you know if anything else on that subject pops up.

Pocket-lint will be at CES 2019 in Las Vegas reporting back with all the news and first impressions from the show.