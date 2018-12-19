Samsung has announced two of its artsy TVs will receive updates, and the new models will be on display at CES 2019 in January.

Samsung’s The Frame and The Serif TVs will both be featured at the Consumer Electronic Show, held annually in Las Vegas. The 2019 versions will deliver everything users should expect from a modern smart TV, including a QLED picture. But, remember, these are chiefly lifestyle devices, developed by Samsung in order to pair well with interior design elements of a home.

The Frame looks like it's something from a modern art gallery. When turned off, The Frame can display different pieces of artwork curated by the user, and when in a new Art Mode, The Frame will use luminance sensors to automatically adjust the colours on screen to fit the lighting in the room, creating the best picture to display whatever art piece has been selected. The 2019 model will also feature Samsung’s quantum dot display tech for a wider HDR colour. The Frame will now come in a new 49-inch size, as well as the 43-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes.

Samsung also announced it is partnering with the Uffizi Galleries, the Van Gogh Museum, and Te Papa in New Zealand in order to give customers a vibrant and worldwide selection of artwork to choose from using the Art Gallery app. Subscribing to the Art Store costs $4.99 per month. With the addition of QLED to the 2019 model, The Frame might trick guests into thinking you’ve burglarised famous museums during your down time.

The new Frame stills fits seamlessly against the wall, using a Zero Gap wall mounting system, further giving it the appearance of a picture frame, rather than the look of a standard TV. The 2019 Frame also adds Samung’s AI powered-voice assistant, Bixby, to make it a truly modern Smart TV.

As for The Serif TV, it was designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, who are industrial designers based in Paris. But whereas The Frame displays artwork, the Serif TV strives to be a work of art on its own. The 2019 model will feature QLED, like The Frame, in addition to more standard features, such as Ambient Mode, which allows the TV to display weather, news, and pictures.

For 2019, Samsung plans to offer it in three display sizes: 43 inches, 49 inches, and 55 inches. The first model only came in a 40-inch size and was sold at the MoMA Design Store and luxe furniture stores. Samsung said availability will extend to electronics retailers in 2019.

Samsung will have these TVs on display at CES from 8 January. We'll update this post when we know pricing and availability information.