5 reasons to buy the new Samsung QLED 8K TV

You're a Pocket-lint reader, so you know that 4K refers to the superbly high-resolution picture on most of the latest TVs. You'll know that 8K is the next step-change, and it's already here. With the remarkable Samsung QLED 8K TV, it's here. The wait is over.

So, should you buy one, and if so, why?

You've never seen anything like it. Where Full HD took us all by surprise when it arrived and 4K delivered results that were even more persuasive and attractive, 8K goes much, much further. The resolution here is four times that of 4K because it has twice the number of pixels horizontally and vertically. Which means it's 16 times the resolution of Full HD. When there are so many pixels, over 33 million, since you ask, it means you can sit closer to the TV without seeing the dots that make up the image. That makes for an experience which is utterly immersive, taking up more of your field of vision and drawing you in completely.

But there are no programmes being made in 8K, you might say. True, and that would be a problem but for the fact that this TV can upscale content pretty much flawlessly. It can take 4K content, or even HD programming, upscale to 8K. That's because it uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyse the images, improve the details and sharpen the edges up to 8K levels. And it can do this while reducing any image noise. Colours look punchy and rich, while still being realistic and faithful. This is a game-changer.

Not just a smart TV, this one is intelligent, thanks to the super-powerful Samsung Quantum Processor 8K built in. It responds to the brightness of light in the room and reacts automatically, so it's never too dim or overpoweringly bright. The processor is capable of running the Samsung voice assistant, so you can talk to your TV by pressing the microphone button on the premium-build remote control. Ask it to choose a channel, recommend something you might like or launch an app like YouTube.

That's because it has something called Ambient Mode, which as long as you've got a compatible Android or IOS device and your wall texture isn't too unusual uses clever technology to blend into its surroundings. It does this by measuring the light in the room and modulating the TV's brightness accordingly, it is capable of subtle effects even when you're not watching programmes. So, with the press of a button, you can choose what the TV will look like, from a landscape, say, to a painting, an informational display or even photos. You can choose your own personal photographs as the wallpaper or use it to blend what's onscreen with the wall behind, making it almost disappear as it matches the wall's colour, for instance. You'll never need to stare at a black oblong again!

Only Samsung makes an 8K TV. And only Samsung uses QLED, an advanced TV picture technology which is much brighter than OLED can manage. It has great contrast and deep black colours, even if you're watching in a well-lit room. And it's all housed in a gorgeous, slimline frame that's stylish and appealing. With 8K, in this bright and subtle QLED form, you can experience more realistic, more immersive TV that looks great in any setting.

Available now with 24 months interest-free credit at selected Currys PC World stores.

Interest free credit offer ends 31/12. Future purchases until 30/10 at 19.9% APR representative. Subsequent future purchases from 31/10 at 24.9% APR representative. 18+. £99+. Credit subject to status. T&Cs apply. DSG Retail Limited is a credit broker for Creation Consumer Finance. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.