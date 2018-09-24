UKTV has finally launched its catch-up and on demand application for Samsung TVs.

UKTV Play is now available for smart, connected Samsung televisions sold from 2015 on.

It's actually surprising that the app hasn't been available for those TVs before. Many other brands and set-top-box makes have given access for a long time.

UKTV Play is the catch-up and on demand service for some of UKTV's channels. You can watch box sets and even previews of new shows before they hit the big screen from Dave, Drama, Really and Yesterday.

The app and service is a free download, so you should check your respective app hub on your TV to find it.

The following 2015 Samsung TVs sadly do not work with UKTV Play: UBD-K8500, UBD-KM85C, UBD-KM85, UJ4300, UJ5300.

If you can't get the app yourself, you can always add a streaming device, such as a Fire TV Stick. You can find out what we think about the current options in our in-depth round-up of streaming devices here: Which is the best media streamer for you? Fire TV vs Apple TV 4K vs Chromecast vs Roku.

There are options under £50 if you don't want to break the bank.