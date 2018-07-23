Samsung first showed its MicroLED TV tech at CES 2018, and now, it's on the path to releasing the first commercial sets by next year.

The revelation comes from the company itself. Samsung's display president, Han Jong-hee, said that Samsung will start mass-producing its "The Wall" TV in September, but the final product will launch as a much thinner consumer version next year. It will be 30mm thick, where as the original version is 80mm thick. Although it'll be a luxury product, "the price will not be as high as people think," said Han.

Samsung's MicroLED TV technology first debuted in the form of "The Wall' - a 146-inch TV prototype. Unveiled at the company's First Look event in January, it uses individual pixel LED chips that produce their own light sources and, therefore, darker darks and brighter brights than its LED TVs have previously been capable. Samsung is developing MicroLED as a potential alternative to OLED in the future.

You can read more about MicroLED from here. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about The Wall, including pricing.