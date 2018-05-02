Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400

Samsung quietly reduced the price of its artsy TV, The Frame.

It is a television that's designed to blend into your room and look like a piece of artwork when it's not in use, rather than being a big old black rectangle on your wall. Unfortunately, The Frame isn't cheap. At launch, pricing started at £1,999/$1,999. However, now through 12 May on Amazon (US), you can pick up both the 65-inch and 55-inch models of the UHD display for $400 off.

That brings the price down to $1,598 and $2,398, respectively, on Amazon (US), which isn't that more expensive than a regular UHD smart TV. Technically, The Frame is "4K Ultra HD certified TV" and comes with the "Smart Hub, One Remote Control, Smart View app". It also uses Samsung's new "zero gap" wall mount, which is popular because it doesn't create a massive gap behind the set.

The Frame uses Samsung's new "zero gap" wall mount, too, which is also popular because it doesn't create a massive gap behind the set. And finally, Samsung's smart TV uses the company's own Invisible Connection, a cool optical cable that connects the screen to the One Connect box that can be hidden elsewhere in the room, so that you don't have all the normal clutter around the TV.

You should know that it's only when you go and peer closely at this TV that it becomes apparent that some of the frame isn't physical frame. It's virtual frame. There are more than 100 different artworks, as well, as the option for different colour bezels so that you can fit it into your décor. It's also smart, so if the TV detects that no one is in the room, it will switch off and not waste energy.

In 2017, when The Frame first launched, Samsung declared that the talk around televisions was moving away from picture quality and becoming more about how it will fit into your life. That's the real point of The Frame, which in essence, is a lifestyle TV.