Samsung 2018 QLED TV launch: How to watch it live

As previously rumoured, Samsung is hosting a TV launch event in New York on 7 March and you will be able to watch it live online.

The company's latest QLED TVs were conspicuously absent from CES 2018 in January, with focus on future television technologies instead. That's because it planned a dedicated press event for the start of spring, to be held at the American Stock Exchange in Manhattan.

Here then are the details you need in order to follow it as it happens.

Held on Wednesday 7 March, the Samsung QLED TV launch will start at 11am EST. You'll, therefore, be able to follow it from 4pm GMT in the UK and 9am PST on the West Coast of America.

The company will host its First Look event on its Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as on the Samsung newsroom website.

We also hope to host the live feed here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Samsung will unveil its 2018 QLED TV line-up during the conference, claiming that they will cater for the lifestyles of its customers in "brand new ways".

Among them is expected to be the first Bixby TV - an artificially intelligent television that will feature voice control and other connected smart functionality. It will be followed by other Bixby-powered appliances and devices throughout the year.

