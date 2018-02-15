Samsung Bixby TV to be launched in March, followed by other Bixby AI appliances
Samsung will launch its first Bixby-powered television in March, during a press event in New York.
Alluded to during CES in January, Samsung plans to integrate its artificially intelligent assistant in numerous products over the coming year, including TVs and kitchen appliances, the new TV model will be first and the others will follow.
Washing machines, for example, will come with Bixby AI from early spring.
- What is Bixby? Samsung's smart AI explained
- Want a 2018 Samsung TV? You'll have to wait until March for the new line-up to be announced
"The time of the launches will vary slightly from country to country," a Samsung executive said to Business Korea.
"It is part of a strategy to load Bixby into all of our products by 2020."
The Bixby voice assistant is already installed in certain Samsung Galaxy phones, with the Samsung Galaxy S9 models thought to come with a next-generation version of the software.
Refrigerators have also been upgraded with Bixby and it will improve TV viewing by offering voice commands to find content. "Show a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio," will start a requested film, for example. Or "turn the TV off after three hours" will set a time limit for viewing.
The AI element will also feature learning behaviour, with appliances recommending washing patterns and the like depending on general use.
It's similar to the AI integration within rival LG's ThinQ products.
