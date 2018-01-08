You'll be able to buy an 8K Samsung QLED TV later this year

During CES 2018, Samsung will fully unveil an 85-inch 8K QLED TV, the Q9S, which we can't wait to when we attend the consumer electronics trade show.

What's particularly special about it is, while 8K televisions have debuted at CES before, they have been concepts - not planned for consumer release. The Samsung set, however, will spearhead a charge into the new picture resolution revolution of 7680 x 4320 later this year. The company has confirmed that it plans to release 8K TVs in the second half of 2018.

That means your 4K set will no longer be the very best you can get. Sucks eh?

Thankfully, there are caveats to the switch to 8K. For a start, Samsung will only focus on 8K for QLED TVs over 65-inches. Anything up to and including 65-inches will remain 4K.

And 8K TVs are going to be expensive. Prohibitively so, we would imagine.

Another reason you might want to hold off investing in 8K TV tech is that there'll be nothing to view on it. Natively, at least.

There are currently no plans to broadcast content in 8K in the UK. Nor will there be disc-based content for the foreseeable future.

Instead, Samsung is keen to stress that it is employing deep learning AI to turn any content into clean, clear 8K visuals. Upscaling is not a new phenomenon - in all likelihood your 4K TV already uses similar methods to make SD and Full HD content look great - but with Samsung's AI technology the company claims that picture processing has never been more efficient or clever.

It will reduce image noise, enhance edges and create detail at lightning speeds. Sound will also be improved, with deep learning ensuring the TV knows the type of content being viewed and can optimise it automatically. It will know the difference between a movie and football, for example.

We'll take a look (and listen) at CES 2018 ourselves and let you know what the future of Samsung TVs behold.