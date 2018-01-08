Samsung unveils 'The Wall': The world's first MicroLED TV, set to take on OLED

Over the last few years there's been a war between OLED and LED-backlit TVs. Samsung has opted for the latter, with its own QLED technology, which delivers the brightest picture going - but can't negate the need for a backlight and, therefore, has been unable to offer the cleanest, cloud-free image going.

That's set to change with MicroLED, says Samsung. The new technology, shown off in 'The Wall' - a 146-inch TV prototype, unveiled at the company's First Look event at CES 2018 - uses individual pixel LED chips that produce their own light sources and, therefore, darker darks and brighter brights than its LED TVs have previously been capable.

That's the kind of stuff that could spell problems for OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode), which also organically emits its own light source, but without the brightness levels that Samsung has been able to push in its top-end range of tellies.

"Micro LED is the groundbreaking technology used in 'The Wall'", says Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics America, "offering the benefits of existing TV technologies without any of the trade-offs."

"'The Wall''s modular structure allows consumers to build the screen of their dreams, using individual pixel LED chips that produce RGB colour. Because Micro LED is self-emitting, it produces brighter whites, darker blacks and most realistic colours".

Score to Samsung, then. Although in its 146-inch form, we can't imagine more than a handful of ultra-rich people with very large houses could afford to buy and fit 'The Wall'.

That said, the technology used spells the future for Samsung's top-end TVs. We'll be learning more about the technology over the coming days at CES 2018.