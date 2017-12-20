Samsung NW700 Soundbar Sound+ is a skinny soundbar sans sub that will be unveiled at CES

Samsung has announced that it will be taking its brand new soundbar to CES in Las Vegas in January. Called the NW700 Soundbar Sound+, it replaces the MS650 Sound+ from 2017. A number of changes have been made since the MS650, including a serious diet, as the NW700 is 41 per cent slimmer than its predecessor.

The dramatic weight loss is so the NW700 can be better incorporated in the home, with Samsung envisaging it being mounted on a wall beneath one of its own super-slim TVs, but it's also because it's as much a piece of art as it is a TV sound boosting bar.

1/2 Samsung

Inside its svelte frame are three speaker channels to not only direct sound towards the listener, but around the room as well. It doesn't support Dolby Atmos, something its predecessor can lay claim to, but like the previous model, it ditches the wireless subwoofer in favour of a built-in woofer to help keep clutter at bay.

Samsung has also incorporated its distortion-cancelling technology, which claims to predict when distortion may occur at the end of the speaker movement, and makes adjustments before it happens, leaving you with "smooth, distortion-free bass tones."

The NW700 features three sound modes: Standard; Surround, which widens the sound stage and is ideal for movies; and Smart mode which automatically adjusts volume and surround effects to save you constantly having to pick up the remote.

Samsung will officially unveil the NW700 Soundbar Sound+ next month, where we hope to get pricing and availability information.