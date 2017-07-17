You can now buy that Samsung TV that looks like artwork for £1,999

Samsung quietly announced a new TV, called The Frame, recently, and now it's available to buy in the UK.

It is a television that's designed to blend into your room and look like a piece of artwork when it's not in use, rather than being a big old black rectangle on your wall. We suspect the initial announcement was rather quiet to not distract from the main push for Samsung in 2017 which is behind its QLED televisions. Anyway, The Frame comes in both 65-inch and 55-inch sizes, but it isn't cheap.

Talking at the IFA Global Press Conference earlier this year, Michael Zöller, VP of Samsung visual display in Europe, declared that the talk around televisions was moving away from picture quality and becoming more about how it will fit into your life. That's the real intro for The Frame, a TV about which Samsung says very little. The launch announcement contained no specifications, for instance.

We suspect it's not about specs, however. It's about design and it's about how you fit it into your life. In essence, The Frame is a lifestyle TV. What we do know is that it is "4K Ultra HD certified TV" and comes with the "Smart Hub, One Remote Control, Smart View app". It also uses Samsung's new "zero gap" wall mount, which is popular because it doesn't create a massive gap behind the set.

The Frame, then, hangs on the wall and looks like it's a framed piece of art. It also uses Samsung's Invisible Connection, the cool optical cable that connects the screen to the One Connect box that can be hidden elsewhere in the room, so that you don't have all the normal clutter around the TV. Also, it's only when you go and peer closely at it that it becomes apparent that some of the frame isn't physical frame.

It's virtual frame. There will be more than 100 different artworks as well as the option for different colour bezels so that you can fit it into your décor. It's also smart, so if the TV detects that no one is in the room, it will switch off, so it's not wasting energy. Details are still missing, but we'll try to pin Samsung down on exactly what panel this TV has and what the tech specs are and will keep ypi psoted

Pricing for The Frame starts at £1,999.99. UK customers can purchase it from Samsung’s online store and selected retailers.