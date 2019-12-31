Samsung will be a force to watch at CES 2020, hosting its annual press conference towards the end of day one.

However, this keynote will focus on new experiences and how AI, 5G and new chipsets will advance the industry. Unlike many other companies, Samsung will host a behind-closed-doors event prior, which is when we anticipate new products appearing.

Samsung's "A New Experience" keynote, hosted by HS Kim, the President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics, will be held on Monday 6 January, starting at 6.30pm Pacific. Here are the equivalent local times for those elsewhere in the world:

US West Coast: 18:30 PST

US East Coast: 21:30 EST

UK: 02:30 GMT (Tuesday 7 January)

Europe: 03:30 CET (Tuesday 7 January)

Samsung typically livestreams the keynote on YouTube, but until that's ready for the presentation itself the company offers an official CES 2020 mini site. There's also its Facebook page, if you prefer.

As we said up top, we expect Samsung's use of this keynote to be a more futurist approach to the industry; a presentation of what's coming and how it will transform lives.

The day prior, on Sunday 5 January, Samsung will host an off-site event, away from the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is when we expect new products to be revealed.

Principally, this will be TV based. So expect a big focus on 8K, a push to its new 4K TV range, more about The Wall Micro LED modular telly, plus an expected launch of a true 'zero bezel' TV, too.

There's also rumour that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will appear at this year's show. It's unusual for a phone to drop at such an event, but not impossible by any means.

For all the CES 2020 latest and greatest you can browse our up-to-date feature, which is where we'll be compiling the biggest and best product announcements in more detail.