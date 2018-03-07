What is QLED? Samsung's TV tech explained

Last year Samsung introduced a new type of TV technology, which is also being used in its 2018 line up of TVs.

It's called QLED, which you may think is incredibly similar to OLED. That's no coincidence, as both TV types are battling to take the top spot as the best tech out there.

But what exactly is QLED? How does it work? And how does it differ to OLED? Allow us to explain.

The name is becuase the TVs use quantum dot technology on an LED panel. Quantum dot + LED = QLED.

Simple. This isn't actually a new technology, it's the fourth-generation of quantum dot in Samsung's TVs, first introduced in 2015.

It's being pitched as a rival to OLED (organic light emitting diode) at the high-end, with Samsung pushing the message that QLED is a superior technology with a number of advantages over OLED. It's part of the on-going battle for superiority between LED TV and OLED TV.

Models in Samsung's 2018 QLED TV lineup include – Q9F (65-inch, 75-inch, 88-inch), Q8F (55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch), Q7C (55-inch, 65-inch), Q7F (55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch) and Q6F (49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch). As well as improvements to colour and contrast, the 2018 models include the Bixby voice assistant and HDR10+ compatibility.

Quantum dot TV tech works by placing a layer or film of quantum dots in front of a regular LED backlight panel. The layer is made up of tiny particles each of which emits its own individual colour depending on its size (anywhere between 2 and 10 nanometers). Basically, the size of the particle dictates the wavelength of light that it emits, hence the different colours. Samsung boasts that quantum dots enable over a billion colours.

In this third-generation of quantum dot TVs, called QLED, the particles have been changed, as they now have a new metal alloy core and new metal alloy shell. This enhancement has enabled greater colour accuracy but also enables that colour accuracy at higher peak brightnesses.

This is where things get important for QLED. The ability to produce these colours at higher brightnesses gives a greater colour volume than before and it's here that QLED claims to surpass the abilities of OLED. It's able to preserve colours in peak brightness areas that OLED can't and those peak brightness areas are also higher than OLED can currently achieve.

The result is that QLED gives you a lot more visible colour, it's better suited for vibrant delivery of HDR content and claims to be able to better give you the visual experience that director intended.

The lighting is really what sets the two technologies apart. Quantum dot TVs still rely on an LED backlight system working in zones, but OLEDs each produce their own light, they're either on or off. The advantage that OLED offers is that you can turn off the pixels that aren't needed, giving absolute black areas with no light bleed caused by the need for illumination in some parts of a dimming zone (in theory).

Samsung's QLED models all use an edge-lit LED system (some are lit from the sides, some bottom) and this is divided into dimming zones. The flagship model, the Q9, has 32 dimming blocks, whereas other Q models have 12 and these are used to control the light. The more dimming blocks the better for delivering different light levels in different areas on the screen.

In previous years you might of heard of a "motheye filter" on Samsung's TVs. That's now been replaced by an ultra-low reflectance film and this not only better manages reflections off the panel, but it aids in producing darker blacks, as well as preserving colours at harsher viewing angles.

These QLED changes also help fend off OLED's benefits: the detailed lighting control and this new film is designed to help create those deeper blacks, as well as preserve colour saturation.

While OLED screens can effectively produce better blacks, quantum dot TVs can still go much brighter, and when you throw High Dynamic Range (HDR) into the mix, brightness is key. This year's Samsung QLED sets feature HDR10+ compatibility.

The other main difference between the two is price. OLED screens are still considered to be expensive compared to their LED counterparts.

That's because OLED screens are still relatively difficult to produce, although yield rates are much better than they were when the technology first emerged.

