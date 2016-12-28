  1. Home
Samsung will introduce Ultra High Quality audio and 4K Blu-ray player at CES

- Technology to upscale audio to 32-bit quality

- New wireless speaker, soundbar and 4K Blu-ray player

Samsung often has one of the biggest stands at CES to show off its new home cinema, audio and home appliances for 2017. On the audio side of things, the company has some big news, in the form of Ultra High Quality audio.

Samsung's new technology claims to upscale audio sources from 8-bit to 24-bit to 32-bit quality, across both wired and wireless connections. Samsung says the result is audio that sounds much closer to the original than HD audio currently provides.

The company has also developed a technology it's calling 'Distortion Cancelling', which claims to be able to predict the movement of the speaker driver in advance, and control it in such a way so that it cancels out any interference for "perfect sound".

Samsung will implement the Ultra High Quality audio technology in the new H7 wireless speaker, which combines a "wide range sound field and a bass response going down to 35Hz" and the MS750 soundbar. The new soundbar has the subwoofer fitted into the main unit, rather than have a separate wireless unit.

Samsungsamsung will introduce ultra high quality audio and 4k blu ray player at ces image 2

Samsung says the MS750 is more than capable of delivering an immersive audio experience thanks to upward firing tweeters and upmixing technology. It can be connected to a Samsung TV and controlled using the TV remote.

Samsungsamsung will introduce ultra high quality audio and 4k blu ray player at ces image 3

Finally, Samsung will use CES 2017 to unveil a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, the M9500. The new player has built-in Bluetooth which can not only be used to stream content from a mobile device, but it can transmit audio to a pair of Bluetooth headphones for private listening. The M9500 supports HDR, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and mobile integration which lets you watch Blu-ray movies on your phone.

