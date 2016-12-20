Your 2016 Samsung 4K TV can now play YouTube HDR videos

Samsung has just announced it will be updating the YouTube app on all of its 2016 Quantum Dot and 4K Ultra HD TVs so that they will support HDR content.

The update will automatically be installed over the air and you'll know when it's done because there will be a dedicated HDR section within the app and on YouTube's 4K channel.

The update will be rolled out worldwide and at launch, there will be new content from some of YouTube's most popular content creators. To help increase the amount of HDR content available, YouTube has set up two dedicated HDR studios in Los Angeles and New York, where YouTube content creators can go to make new videos.

Heather Thompson Rivera, Director of Product Partnerships at YouTube said: "By combining Samsung's commitment to picture quality and our desire to offer the best content available, we will work together to build a strong ecosystem that improves HDR content creation and allows users to enjoy more diverse content in the best quality possible".

HDR is the latest must-have TV technology. It works by making a picture even more lifelike and as the director intended, by improving the contrast ratio of an image. It helps to bring out subtle shadings and gradations to add an extra sense of depth.

Currently, the only way to get HDR content is via Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Ultra HD Blu-ray and YouTube. It's hoped that one day we'll be able to watch live TV with HDR thanks to Hybrid Log Gamma, a technology being developed by the BBC and Japanese broadcaster NHK.