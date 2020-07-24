Samsung 'Life Unstoppable' event: How to watch and what to expect

Samsung has announced it will be holding a virtual event at the beginning of September to replace the event it normally holds at the huge IFA tech show in Berlin.

IFA is Europe's biggest tech show and is still taking place at the beginning of September, albeit with a hugely reduced capacity and no public access.

The confirmation of the so-called 'Life Unstoppable' event comes mere days before its latest Unpacked event to reveal five new devices including the Galaxy Note 20 series.

However, the September launch won't focus on mobile devices, instead looking at Samsung's TV and AV products as well as home appliances.

The Samsung press conference kicks off at 9am BST and 10am CST on 2 September 2020.

We're expecting the event to be streamed live on YouTube, but you also should be able to head over to the Samsung Newsroom to catch the action.

Samsung says that Life Unstoppable is a 45-minute "virtual and dynamic journey of Samsung’s newest pioneering technology". Samsung says the event will cover new launches in mobile, TV and home appliances, although we expect that all the mobile device announcements will have been made at the previous Unpacked event with the possible exception of a new Galaxy Tab tablet.

Last year, Samsung used the equivalent event to announce that HDR10+ would be compatible with 8K, unveiled the Powerstick Jet vacuum and crazy AirDresser. It also trailed the Euro launch of the Galaxy Fold and announced a new Exynos smartphone platform with integrated 5G.

At the beginning of September 2019, Samsung opened its London showcase store, Samsung KX.