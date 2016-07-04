You can now buy Samsung’s fancy Serif TV in the US from MoMA

Art enthusiasts can now get a Samsung TV from a Manhattan museum to complement the highbrow decor of their living rooms.

Last year (about nine months ago, to be exact), Samsung announced a new TV. But it's not one of those flexible, curvy, or super-thin kinds. It's something totally different. Samsung collaborated with French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec to create the Serif TV. It's an LED 4K TV with HDR, three HDMI ports, and support for Wi-Fi and apps. It also works as a Bluetooth speaker.

It's designed with the idea that a television should be a piece of furniture (sort of like those wooden TV cabinets from the 50s and 60s), rather than a slim screen plainly affixed to your wall. It kind of looks like a letter 'I' with serifs in profile, hence the name. It comes in three sizes, with the two larger sizes having optional legs, which allows you to place those sets anywhere.

The rear of the TV features a fabric panel that covers its ports and connectors. But that's not all: Serif TV is available exclusively from the Museum of Modern Art for $1,499 in blue or white (you can only buy the 40-inch version in the US). Obviously, you're paying for the TV's design - given it's only a 40-inch 4K set. Not many people can say they bought their TV from an art museum, though.

The set has been available from Samsung's website in the UK since November 2015, though it's currently listed as out of stock. In the UK and in other countries, Serif TV can be bought as an ultra HD 40-inch, full HD 32-inch, or standard HD 24-inch in the colours white, red, or blue.

Americans interested in this designer TV will have to wait until August to get their hands on it however, as it's already backordered and won't start shipping until later this summer. #firstworldproblems