  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Samsung TV news

Amazing Samsung Modular TV concept rips apart what you expect a television to look like

|
1/8 Pocket-lint
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Samsung has demoed a modular TV concept at CES that could mean the end to those annoying black bars when you watch widescreen content.

Rather than your standard television screen, the Samsung modular TV is made up of a number of screens that can be joined together to create a single bigger picture.

Where in the past that might have meant have a display full of "joints" or "join lines" the secret here is that the screens have no edges creating a near seamless experience.

To showcase the system to full effect, the company has applied the technology to a number of moving modules to show was is possible, even creating a massive 170-inch TV in the process.

It means your TV of the future could be a standard 16:9 television that changes to a 21:9 TV come movie time by simply splitting the modules in half and rotating them.

It could also mean that when not in use, your television doesn't look anything like a TV, but instead a number of smaller picture screens.

Sadly, Samsung says that the concept is just a prototype at the moment, and has no plans to release it commercially. 

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments