Samsung UBD-K8500 4K UHD Blu-ray player now available in the UK

- UK customers can buy their deck now

- Available from numerous sources

- Priced £429.99

It's been a while since Samsung showed its first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player to the public, at IFA in Germany last autumn in fact, but now it's finally available to buy in the UK.

It makes sense considering the discs themselves have only recently gone on sale too.

The Samsung UBD-K8500 is available from all good entertainment electronics retailers, including Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Samsung itself, including Samsung.com. It is priced at £429.99.

The deck has been designed with the company's curved TVs in mind, offering a similar curved front. It is HDR compatible and has advanced picture upscaling technology built-in so conventional, 1080p Blu-rays and standard definition DVDs will be enhanced through Samsung's picture tech.

This year is turning out to be massive for Ultra High Definition, with movie studios starting to roll out multiple 4K Blu-ray releases, which will ramp up over the next 12 months. 20th Century Fox, for example, is said to be releasing over 100 4K Blu-rays in 2016 alone, which includes recent hits, The Martian and The Peanuts Movie.

READ: These are the first 4K UHD Blu-rays with HDR and Dolby Atmos you can buy

Warner Bros is also betting strong on 4K UHD take-up. Mad Max: Fury Road is leading its roll out of UHD films, with others including The Lego Movie and Man of Steel.

