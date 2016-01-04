Samsung adds Dolby Atmos overhead sound to a soundbar

For the first time Samsung has added Dolby Atmos to a soundbar in its range of audio systems for the home.

Samsung has announced the HW-K950 Soundbar in time for CES 2016 where the new system will be shown off. We say system as, yes, you guess it, this features more than just a soundbar.

Since Dolby Atmos uses upward firing speakers for overhead sound the soundbar system also requires rear speakers and a sub.

The rear speakers are wireless and both deliver sound forwards as well as upwards. The soundbar at the front of the room features three front-firing and two upward facing speakers. This all connects to a subwoofer to create what Samsung calls a 5.1.4-channel sound system.

The advantage of this system over some Dolby Atmos offerings is that it does not require speakers to be fitted to the ceiling. It also means less wiring issues thanks to the wireless rear speakers.

Samsung has not announced pricing or release date for the HW-K950 Soundbar system at this stage but expect to hear more as CES unfolds. We're at the event, check out the feature below to find out everything that's going on as it happens.

