Samsung Serif TV is a television that doubles as designer furniture

Samsung made a new TV.

But it's not one of those flexible, curvy, or super-thin kinds. This is something totally different.

Samsung collaborated with French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec to create the new Serif TV. It's unique because it was designed with the idea that a television should be a piece of furniture (sort of like those wooden TV cabinets from the 50s and 60s), rather than a slim screen plainly affixed to your wall.

In a press release, the Bouroullec brothers said they wanted to design a TV with a "solid presence that would sit naturally in any environment," which led to the furniture angle. They were also inspired by the shape of the letter "I" when in a serif font. So, with all that criteria in mind, they crafted the Serif TV.

The top and bottom of TV case stick out, so you really can't stand it flush against a wall. But it does come in three sizes, with the two larger-sizes having optional legs, which then allows you to place the set anywhere. The rear of the TV also features a fabric panel that covers its unsightly ports and connectors.

But that's not all: the Bouroullecs redesigned Samsung's standard interface and software experience. If any of this interests you, the Samsung Serif TV will be available in three colours (white, red, or blue) and three sizes (ultra HD 40-inch; full HD 32-inch; and standard HD 24-inch) starting 2 November.

It will go on sale in the UK, France, Sweden, and Denmark. Pricing isn't official as of yet, but the Daily Mail has claimed will cost £499, £699, and £1,199 - from smallest to largest, respectively.