Samsung updates Smart TV privacy policy to stress it isn't eavesdropping

Samsung updates Smart TV privacy policy to stress it isn't eavesdropping
Samsung wants you to know its televisions aren't eavesdropping on your conversations.

The internet has been abuzz ever since The Daily Beast spotted the following line buried in Samsung's privacy policy for its internet-connected Smart TVs: “Please be aware that if your spoken words include personal or other sensitive information, that information will be among the data captured and transmitted to a third party".

The wording of Samsung's policy clearly worried many, but now Samsung has addressed consumers' concerns and simultaneously change its privacy policy to fully explain what occurs. In a blog post titled "Samsung Smart TVs Do Not Monitor Living Room Conversations," Samsung confirmed it does not record and share your conversations.

It also explained that Smart TVs have one microphone inside the TV set and one inside the remote. The TV mic responds to predetermined voice commands, while the remote mic "works like most any other voice recognition service available on other products including smartphones and tablets." In other words...it's just like Siri, Google Now, or Cortana.

Samsung further emphasised that voice recognition can be disabled, thus disabling voice recognition data collection, and that data, by the way, is secured using industry standard encryption, the company insisted. The company's new privacy policy not only explains all this - but also includes a lot of legalese (likely so only lawyers can read and understand).

It's therefore a little unclear if Samsung's microphones can capture and transmit living-room conversations, but the company is promising that it doesn't monitor them and that it takes consumer privacy "very seriously".

