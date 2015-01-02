Samsung adopts Tizen for new Smart TV platform, PlayStation Now too

Samsung has given a sneak preview of its new Smart TV platform prior to its public unveiling at CES 2015 next week. It will be shown at the Samsung press conference on Monday 5 January and later on its stand during the consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas.

The company has emulated LG in basing its new platform around an operating system it owns. In LG's case, that's webOS, with a second generation version also to be revealed at the show, and in Samsung's it has adapted its version of the Tizen OS developed in house.

We've seen the software on a smartphone in the past and some of Samsung's cameras use a version of it, including the NX1. We've also seen it running on a prototype TV in recent times, but this is the first consumer release for televisions. And it provides an experience that looks very different to the Smart TV system the manufacturer includes on its existing sets.

READ: What is Tizen and what will it mean for my phone?

All of Samsung's 2015 TVs will operate on its own version of Tizen, the open source platform. The Smart Hub has been radically redesigned to a cleaner, more simple format. Indeed, it looks similar to LG's webOS, we have to say.

The new system also has better Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth Low Energy integration, allowing connection to other devices and content easier than before. The TVs will also stream live broadcasts to mobile devices anywhere on the network, even when powered off.

READ: What is PlayStation Now and when can I get it?

Content to be added to the TVs includes PlayStation Now, the cloud gaming service from Sony that will initially be available on US Samsung TVs and is coming to the UK later in the year. Ubisoft's Just Dance Now rhythm game will also be available, confirming that Samsung is keeping with the built-in camera concept for its 2015 range.