Samsung considering own Netflix-style video streaming service

It seems every company wants a slice of Netflix's pie these days, with Samsung the latest to be reportedly about to dip its toe into the video streaming pool, with original content very much on the agenda.

The Information claims that Samsung is preparing a subscription on demand service for videos. However, instead of rivalling Google Play for movies and TV shows, like the company's since-closed Media Hub, it will focus on original short-form content.

It is claimed to have invested millions of dollars into what it is internally calling Volt, a project headed by executive vice president of media solutions John Pleasants. He was previously at Disney in its mobile and gaming business and his department might also consider music as part of the service.

An insider told The Information that Samsung would create "media services for which it could charge a few dollars a month". The site doesn't expect the content to include massively budgeted series however, suggesting that a Samsung-produced House of Cards isn't, ahem, on the cards.

Volt, if that's it's final name, will most likely be exclusive to Samsung device owners only and work on the company's mobiles. There's no indication that it will also be available on Samsung TVs as well.