Samsung to stop plasma TV production once and for all

Plasma TV production is coming to an end for Samsung after it announced plans to end its efforts from 30 November this year.

After Panasonic stopped producing plasma screens last year the market shrunk and now that Sammy is quitting it's likely to begin dying altogether.

Plasma TVs are the preferred option of some, over LCD and LED, as they generally offer truer blacks and wider viewing angles. However they're larger, heavier and more power consuming.

Samsung hasn't released any plasma TVs this year which makes it look like the PS51F5500 will be its last. That leaves LG as the major plasma producer, but for how long?

What Samsung plans to do with the factory that makes plasma isn't clear but with plenty of iPhone 6 screens to reportedly make it could certainly use the space.

READ: Samsung UE40H6400 6 Series TV review

