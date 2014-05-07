  Samsung to live-stream Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco opera in UHD tonight

Samsung has announced it will live-stream tonight's production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco from the Vienna State Opera in Ultra HD via the Samsung Smart TV app, supposedly marking the first streamed broadcast of UHD-level resolution content. The show starts at 2 PM in the UK and 7 PM in the US.

The opera company, also known as WienerStaatsoper, broadcasts more than 40 live streams annually, and it is making most of its 2014-15 season productions available in HD. But Samsung is wholeheartedly embracing UHD. Not just in terms of televisions and tech - but content. The company therefore announced a a partnership with the Vienna State Opera in October, in an effort to create a “Vienna State Opera live at home” experience.

The Live at Home experience will use Samsung's UHD technological equipment, enabling the opera company to provid four times the pixel count of full HD to viewers. Some of the equipment includes UHD cameras, dedicated routed cables, a UHD live encoder, and more. Samsung also created a separate UHD category for the pre-existing State Opera Smart TV app.

“Samsung not only offers the products to enjoy true UHD, but we have teamed up with the Vienna State Opera to provide content to match. The UHD live streaming of ‘Nabucco’ marks a historic milestone for Samsung, as we continue to work to provide the very best TV experience for our customers," said Seong Cho, president of Samsung Electronics Austria, in a statement.

Samsung Smart TV users who have HEVC 2014-supported sets can tune into the UHD live streaming of Nabucco starring Plácido Domingo, free of charge. There's no registration required. Viewers can also go to the opera company's live-streaming website, the new Wiener Staatsopher Samsung smart TV app, or the updated State Opera Smart TV app to watch.