  3D TV not dead, says Samsung, still 'a feature consumers like to use'

Samsung has responded to growing concerns that 3D is no longer an important technology for home entertainment, and claims it is still an "important part of our TV proposition".

At the CES trade show in Las Vegas in January, the biggest technology buzzwords used to introduce new TVs were UHD (Ultra High Definition) and 4K, Smart TV and curved or bendable displays. Stereoscopic 3D barely got a look in.

Although many of the sets launched feature either passive or active tech, none of the manufacturers shouted very loudly about the fact.

But in speaking to Trusted Reviews since, Dilen Thakrar, Samsung's senior TV product manager, explained that while the company doesn't make a song and dance about 3D, it is still a vital feature to include. He said 3D "is still an important part of our TV proposition".

"It is a feature that consumers do like to use. Therefore, we have to make sure it is part of our core range and is something we believe in as well," Thakrar added.

"We have 3D throughout our product ranges, starting from the 6000 series up, so it's a core element of our range on LED. And it's a part of the UHD range as well."

The movie industry is also continuing to back 3D in the home, with new movies being released on a more regular basis. However, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment recently told Pocket-lint that it will not be up-converting any more 2D movies after processes, such as that utilised on the 3D Blu-ray release of I, Robot, proved to be too expensive in comparison to the diminished return.