Samsung will ship 105-inch curved and 85-inch bendable 4K UHDTVs in latter 2014

Samsung has announced that its 105-inch curved 4K UHDTV and its 85-inch bendable 4K UHDTV will be available to customers in the second half of 2014. 

It may be a tad surprising that the televisions are almost ready to hit homes, considering Samsung was showing both as prototypes on the floor of the CES 2014 trade show only this week. But on Wednesday the company apparently changed its mind, and is now ready to bring both televisions to market. 

Samsung's 105-inch curved 4K UHDTV boasts an 11 million pixel (5120 X 2160) screen resolution with a 21:9 aspect super widescreen ratio, making it the biggest television in its line-up. 

In turn, the 85-inch bendable 4K UHDTV can transform from a flat panel to a curved TV design with a touch of a button, aimed at customers who want a choice in screen format.

It might seem odd that the televisions are curved, but that isn't just a Minority Report pipe dream. The idea behind curving a display is to make sure the distance from the centre of the display to the corner remain the same. If you're sitting in the sweet spot, the screen is perfect on your eyes - a bit like an IMAX cinema screen.

It's not clear how much the massive televisions will cost, but we're left to assume they will be quite hefty in price, given the screen size and technology powering the displays. 

