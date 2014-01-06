Samsung bets the farm on UHD TVs, including U9000 curved 4K consumer set

Samsung has lifted the lid on its Ultra High Definition 4K TVs ahead of the company's official press conference at CES in Las Vegas today. The S9 series has been expanded to include a 110-inch model, plus a new U8550 range will be introduced in five screen sizes.

But the biggest news is that Samsung is to introduce a U9000 series curved range of UHD TVs at 55, 65 and 78-inch sizes, confirming it believes that not only will 4K be essential for future proofing, but also that bendy tellies are the way to go.

The 2014 UHD TV line-up also includes the 105-inch curved 21:9 TV previously revealed.

Samsung's U9000 UHD TVs feature a wider field of view and a balanced and uniform viewing distance across all areas of the screen. The company claims that a curved TV offers up to two times the enhanced contrast ratio of a flat TV in a normal viewing environment. The sets can also be wall-mounted using specially designed kit, compatible with VESA standards.

The company's U8550 range, which will be available in 50, 55, 60, 65 and 75-inches, comes with a system-on-chip solution that interpolates details for picture information based on a picture quality database and applies the results accordingly.

It is only 30.5mm thick and has a super-thin 7mm bezel to create a "panel-only illusion".

Prices and release details for all of Samsung's Ultra HD TVs are yet to be revealed.