Samsung shows off the world’s largest 110-inch Ultra HD TV due to go on sale on Monday

  Samsung shows off the world’s largest 110-inch Ultra HD TV due to go on sale on Monday
Samsung has just taken the wraps off the world’s largest UHD TV which it will be showing off at CES next week. The 110-inch Ultra HDTV goes on sale on Monday.

Samsung’s 110-inch UHDTV will be the next step in size from its 85-inch model that Sammy showed off at the last CES. This version will go on sale in China, the Middle East and a few European countries as soon as 6 January 2014.

How much will all those pixels set you back? It’s not been announced yet but bearing in mind the 85-inch version costs $40,000 (£25,000), this is going to be out of most people’s price range. And at 2.6 metres x 1.8 metres only a few will have rooms big enough to house its might.

While the sale of this mega-screen is limited to certain countries at first,  Samsung says it will roll out to a wider market after nine weeks. Check back next week for our coverage from CES 2014.

