Your Samsung Smart TV could soon control your lighting, air conditioning and fridge

  Your Samsung Smart TV could soon control your lighting, air conditioning and fridge
Samsung has released a new version of its development kit for its Smart TV platform that includes an expansion of the devices that are compatible with the system. This essentially enables developers to create applications that can control other home appliances, including lighting, air-conditioners and refrigerators.

Smart TV Software Development Kit 5.0 adopts a Web UI framework that allows developers to use HTML 5 standards to create apps. This greatly enhances the possibilities for converting existing software to run on Smart TVs. In addition, because of the adoption of PNaCL technology, developers can create apps across different Smart TV models with no compatibility issues.

It also adds multi-screen support, allowing apps to work across TV and mobile devices, and has browser-based integration meaning developers can work in a browser rather than through dedicated software.

The SDK will be available to developers on the Samsung Developers Forum website samsungdforum.com from 6 January.

